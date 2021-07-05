For Sale: Chris Harris’ 1996 BMW E46 Wagon with a S38 Inline-Six

Chris Harris is selling his 1996 BMW E46 wagon on Collecting Cars with no reserve. The car was built by David Olias at Classic MD Autos in 2012. He started with a 1996 BMW 525i and installed a 3.6 L S38 inline-six from a BMW E34 M5. These make around 311 horsepower and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm) of torque from the factory. Behind the motor sits a Getrag five-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. Chris spent £4,729 ($6,551) on rust and paint repair under his ownership. The interior features BMW M5 seats and gauge cluster but no air conditioning or radio unit.

Source: Collecting Cars, @harrismonkey, and Car & Classic