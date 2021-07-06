BMW E82 with a Turbo M73 V12 Drifting

Bartosz Pełka and his BMW 1 Series E82 coupe has been competing in the Polish drift series DMP Driftingowe Mistrzostwa Polski. Rooster Garage built the unique car with a turbocharged BMW 5.4 L M73B54 V12 making 805 horsepower and 1089 Nm (803 lb-ft) of torque on 1.1 bar (15.9 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. Behind the V12 sits a 8HP90 automatic transmission with a Turbo Lamik TCU with drift settings and virtual clutch. Watch Bartosz compete in the second round of DMP held in Kielce, Poland.

Source: Bartosz Pełka “Wąski” Drift FB page and Rooster Garage