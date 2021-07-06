AWD Mercedes Van with a Twin-Turbo M177 V8

A couple of years ago the team at GAD Motors in Fellbach, Germany rented a Mercedes V-class for a trip. After driving it they decided they needed one of their own albeit with a lot more power. Their “Speed Shuttle” project started with a Mercedes V 250 d (W447) van that came with a turbocharged 2.1 L OM651 inline-four making 187 horsepower and a 4Matic drivetrain. They replaced the diesel inline-four with a twin-turbo 4.0 L M177 V8 capable of 900 horsepower. They paired the V8 with a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive. The team also installed a custom exhaust, AMG ceramic front brakes, and a modified suspension.

Source: GAD Motors (video description) and Gumbal via Motor1