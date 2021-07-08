1952 MG TD with a Ford Flathead V8

This 1952 MG TD sold on Bring a Trailer for $15,000. The car originally came with a 1250 cc XPAG inline-four however a previous owner swapped it for a Ford “V8-60” 136 ci flathead V8. The V8 features Offenhauser aluminum heads, Offenhauser intake manifold, two Stromberg 81 carburetors, and 1-inch custom headers. Power is sent through the factory MG TD four-speed manual transmission. The exterior is coated in “British Racing Green” two-stage paint with 15-inch steel wheels covering drum brakes front and rear. The interior features tan leather upholstery, walnut wood accents, and VDO gauges.

Source: Bring a Trailer