In 2018 we shared a unique Prowler being built by Brand New Muscle Car in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company was swapping the factory 3.5 L EGG V6 with a 707 hp supercharged Hellcat V8. Fast forward to earlier this year and the company started posting updates again on their FB page. One of the posts show the supercharged engine running (video below). Now they are working on the transmission and IRS rear end.

Source: Brand New Muscle Car FB page