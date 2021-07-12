1982 Porsche 911 SC with a 3.6 L flat-six

This 1982 Porsche 911 SC was swapped by Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The company installed a 3.6 L VarioRam flat-six from a 1997 Carrera. The engine features a custom exhaust, power steering pump delete, oil cooler, and their conversion harness. In front of the engine sits a Type 915 five-speed manual transaxle. The sports car rides on a lowered suspension featuring Bilstein shocks, Turbo tie rods, and rides on a set of Fuchs-style 16-inch wheels with Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires (205/55, 225/50). The car recently sold on Bring a Trailer for $60,911.

Source: Patrick Motorsports and Bring a Trailer