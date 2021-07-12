For Sale: 1974 Porsche 914 with a Chevy V8

This 1974 Porsche 914 race car is for sale on Hemmings in Boise, Idaho for $29,995. The car is powered by a balanced/blueprinted 350 ci Chevy V8. The motor features Erson Performance aluminum heads, forged steel crank, forged 10:1 compression pistons, Edelbrock AVS Thunder Series 650 cfm carburetor, and HEI Flamethrower distributor. A Kennedy Engineering adapter mates the V8 to a Renegade Hybrids 901 four-speed transaxle with a Kevlar Racing clutch and 911 Carrera CV axles. The car rides on Koni front shocks, Bilstein 375 lb rear adjustable shocks, Turbo tie rods, and 911 Carrera strut assemblies. A set of custom 18-inch 911 wheels with BFGoodrich G-force tires (255/35/18, 275/35ZR/18) cover Brembo Gran Turismo brakes. The exterior features a slant-nose widebody kit, custom front air dam and splitter, custom rear adjustable wing, custom fiberglass rocker panels, and custom engine cover with ram air scoop.

Source: Hemmings via Hemmings blog