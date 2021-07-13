For Sale: 1967 Barracuda with a Viper V10

This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Rochester, New York. Under the hood sits a 8.3 L V10 crate engine rated at 550 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. A 2001 Viper six-speed manual transmission and driveshaft sends power to a Ford rear end and a Detroit Truetrac limited-slip differential with 4.10 gears. In 2014 the car visited DCA Racing and Fabrication in La Crosse, Wisconsin for suspension upgrades including a sway bar kit, four-wheel disc brakes, adjustable coilovers, and power steering rack. The car rides on a set of 18-inch wheels with Toyo Proxes T1R tires (245/45, 275/40). Some issues with the car include scratches on hood and roof, dent by fuel filler, runs in clear coat under the passenger-side door, imperfections in grill, and pitting on passenger-side window trim.

Source: Bring a Trailer