Nikos Papadopoulos and his Ford Escort Mk2 compete in hill climb competitions. The 1050 kg (2314 lb) race car is powered by a naturally aspirated S38B38 inline-six from a BMW E34 M5. The engine comes from the factory with a displacement of 3.8 liters however Nikos’ motor was destroked to 3.1 liters or more rpm. Hillclimb Monsters reports the motor produces 500 horsepower at 10,000 rpm. Watch Nikos the Escort compete at Ritsona hill climb in Greece.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters