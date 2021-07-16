1972 Plymouth Satellite with a Tesla Model S Motor Update

Kevin Erickson has made a lot of progress on his “Electrollite” project since we shared the project last year. The 1972 Plymouth Satellite is now driving thanks to a Tesla Model S Ludicrous electric motor and subframe. The 100 kWh Tesla battery packs was split between the front and rear to improve weight balance and gives the car about a 250 mile range. The car rides on a Gerst tubular front suspension with an EPAS Performance electric power steering, custom pushrod rear suspension, and Viking adjustable coilovers. Listen as Kevin explains the project before taking it for a drive.

Source: Kevin Erickson