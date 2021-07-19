1959 Fiat 1100D with a Turbo Ford Inline-Four

Roger Bandy attended 2021 Holley Hot Rod Reunion with his unique 1959 Fiat 1100D. Roger rebuilt the car completely and replaced the factory inline-four and four-speed manual transmission with a turbocharged 2.3 L inline-four from a 1986 Thunderbird and five-speed manual transmission. Other unique parts on the car include 1956 Plymouth tail lights, door knocker for a hood ornament, and a 1973 Jaguar rear bumper.
Source: Holley
What a fun car. A turbo coupe motor in that car must really be a hoot to drive. A little work on the suspension and that would be a cool canyon runner.