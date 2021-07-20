1977 Porsche 911 with a LS1 V8

This 1977 Porsche 911 sold on Bring a Trailer for $44,200. The previous owner purchased the car as a theft-recovery missing the factory 3.0 L flat-six and transaxle. They filled the empty engine bay with a 5.7 L LS1 V8 and 915 five-speed manual transaxle with a Renegade Hybrids adapter kit. The V8 features a polished crank, forged pistons, Trunnion bushings, and custom exhaust. Suspension upgrades include Rennline shock tower brace, Sway-A-Way torsion bars, and Tarett Engineering sway bar. The exterior features turbo-style fenders, Cromax Pro Super Jet Black, and a set of Fikse 17-inch wheels with Toyo Proxes R888 tires (255/40, 315/35).

Source: Bring a Trailer