Kristjan Salmre is a professional drifter from Estonia competing in a BMW 1 Series (E82) as part of the Terror Drift Team. What makes Kristjan’s E82 so unique is the Dodge NASCAR 365 ci R5P7 V8 sitting in the engine bay. The naturally aspirated motor produces 800 hp and 800 Nm of torque on E85 fuel and is capable of 9,500 rpm. The rest of the powertrain consists of a Samsonas transmission and Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Terror Drift Team FB page