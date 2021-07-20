For Sale: 1964 Fairlane with a 427 ci V8

This 1964 Ford Fairlane 500 is for sale at Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri for $55,000. The car was built as a replica of the limited production 1964 Ford Thunderbolt drag racer. The car is powered by a 427 ci V8 (stroked 390FE) built by R&R Performance with dual 4-barrel carburetors, Howe aluminum radiator, and 3-inch side exhaust. The drivetrain features a BorgWarner T-10 four-speed and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears and Trac-Loc differential. The car rides on 15-inch wheels with Continental front tires and Mickey Thompson rear tires. The body is features headlight air inlets, front tow hooks, single windshield wiper, and fiberglass hood, fenders, and bumpers.

Source: Classic Car Studio