Toyota Land Cruiser with a Supercharged 1GR V6

FJ Company built this 1984 FJ43 Land Cruiser at their company in Miami, Florida. The SUV is powered by a supercharged Toyota 1GR-FE V6 making 318 horsepower. The motor features a Magnuson Supercharger and custom stainless steel exhaust. Behind the motor sits a H150F five-speed manual transmission with locking differentials front and rear. The Land Cruiser rides on a custom front coil suspension with King shocks and front disc brakes behind EVO Corse Dakar 16-inch wheels with BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain 285/75 tires. FJ Company added a custom hardtop to the steel body and coated everything in Toyota Cement (1H5) paint. They also added custom hood vents and CNC-machined aluminum door handles, side mirrors, and fuel cap.

