1941 Dodge Power Wagon with a Cummins 4BT

Weaver Customs built this 1941 Dodge Power Wagon called “Full Metal Jacket” at their company in West Jordan, Utah. The body and Pau Ferro wood bed sits on a custom chassis with triangulated 4-link suspension and Fox 2.0 30-inch shocks. Power is generated by a Cummins 3.9 L 4BT inline-four with a HX35 turbocharger making 300-350 horsepower. Weaver Customs mated the diesel motor to a built TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and 205 transfer case which sends power to a Dana 60 front axle and Dana 80 rear axle. The truck rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with Maxtrek Mud Trac 37×13.5-inch tires.

Source: Weaver Customs, Mecum, and ScottieDTV