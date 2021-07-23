For Sale: Custom 1987 Saab 900 with a Supercharged Ford V8

This 1987 Saab 900 is for sale at Streetside Classics in Charlotte, North Carolina for $25,995. The Swedish designed hatchback is powered by a supercharged 5.0 L Ford V8. The motor features a MSD distributor, Accel electronic ignition, Edelbrock Performer intake, and Procharger supercharger. Behind the V8 sits a five-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a ladder bar rear suspension with power steering, front disc brakes, and rear drum brakes. The interior features racing seats and harnesses, roll bar, Foxbody Mustang dash, digital gauges, and power windows and locks.

Source: Streetside Classics via Carscoops