1969 Charger Swaps from 6.4 L Hemi V8 to Supercharged Hellephant V8

1969 Charger built by Ringbrothers with a supercharged Hellephant V8

In 2017 Ringbrothers built a 1969 Charger called “Defector” for Erland, host of the Silent D Motor Show. The car was powered by a 392 ci Gen 3 Hemi V8 making 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. Fast forward to 2020 and Erland wanted more power. So he shipped the Charger back to Ringbrothers so they could swap in a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor. The new supercharged heart produces 1000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque. The engine swap also required Ringbrothers to make a new hood.

1969 Charger built by Ringbrothers with a supercharged Hellephant V8

Source: Ringbrothers FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.