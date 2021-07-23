Lexus IS300 with a Turbo Honda K24

KMP Speed Shop built this Lexus IS300 to drag race at their company in Saint-Hubert, QC, Canada. The car is powered by a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four mated to a Toyota A340 four-speed automatic transmission with a KMP adapter plate, FTI converter, and KMP custom flexplate. The motor features a built bottom-end, stock head, KMP custom front sump oil pan, and KMP custom turbo kit with a BorgWarner SXE372 turbocharger. The combination made 680 horsepower to the wheels on 23 psi of boost. The car runs ECUMaster‘s ECU, PMU, and digital dash. The 2540 lb car went 9.80 sec at 145 mph on it’s first time down the quarter-mile.

Source: KMP Speed Shop FB page via ECUMaster USA FB page