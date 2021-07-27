Ford Capri with a Turbo 5.0 L V8

Earlier this year the talented builders at Skogen Racing started working on new project. Under the hood of a Ford Capri they installed a turbocharged 5.0 L Ford V8 capable of around 460 horsepower. The V8 features a GT40 turbocharger, 350 cc injectors, and MaxxECU. Skogen Racing fabricated a lot of custom parts including engine mounts, exhaust manifolds, intake plenum, exhaust, and turbo piping. Behind the V8 sits an AOD four-speed automatic transmission and Atlas rear end. They plan on repainting the car and swapping to a 8.8-inch rear end.

Source: Skogen Racing FB page