Turbo Billet 12A Two-Rotor Built by PAC Performance

PAC Performance unveiled a billet 12A two-rotor they built for a customer’s RX-2 in New Zealand. The engine features a Garrett G42 turbocharger, Turbosmart ProGate external wastegate, and custom exhaust manifold. It also uses an Elite intake manifold with six 2000 cc injectors and PAC Performance’s drive-by-wire throttle body. The engine is being shipped along with a Protrans Performance Automatics C4 automatic transmission featuring a billet adapter plate and PAC-spec converter/flexplate.

Source: PAC Performance FB page