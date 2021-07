Toms Jankovskis drifts a BMW E82 called “Baby Zonda” built by DK FAB in Riga, Latvia. Poking through the hood is a set of Suzuki Hayabusa throttle bodies on a naturally aspirated Mercedes 6.0 L M120 V12. The motor also features a balanced crankshaft, custom grind camshafts, M104.980 valve springs, and custom rear sump oil pan. It produces 550 horsepower and 640 Nm of torque on a Vems ECU.

Source: @tomsjk3 and DK FAB FB page