1996 Geo Tracker with a 3.6 L Chevy V6

This 1996 Geo Tracker was sold on Cars & Bids for $14,250. The previous owner installed a 3.6 L V6 and 6L50E six-speed automatic transmission from a 2015 Camaro. The engine swap included the 2015 Camaro wiring harness and ECU, a custom PRC aluminum radiator, and dual steel exhaust. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a 4.30 differential. The SUV rides on rear air bags with Dodge Ram 17-inch wheels with Michelin Defender LTX tires. The exterior features LED headlights and turn signals, soft top, and Porsche Guards Red paint. The interior features Speedhut gauges, NGR suede steering wheels with paddle shifters, and removed rear seats.

Source: Cars & Bids via Jalopnik