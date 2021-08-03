1996 Accord Wagon with a Honda K20C1

This 1996 Honda Accord wagon called “Project 96” was built by Fifteen52 and Mountune USA both located in St Carson, California. The car celebrates the 25th anniversary of Fifteen52 with inspiration taken from the 1996 JTCC Championship winning JACCS/Mooncraft Touring Honda Accord.

Since Mountune USA is an official dealer for Honda Performance Development (HPD) crate motors it was an obvious choice to go with a turbocharged K20C1 inline-four. These produce 306–316 hp and 295 lb-ft from the factory in a Civic Type R. They installed the motor using HPD’s ECU and wiring harness along with Hasport engine mounts. Motor Trend reports power is sent to the front wheels through a fifth gen Civic Type R (FK8) six-speed manual transmission. It also features a helical limited-slip differential, XClutch 9-inch twin disc clutch, and custom axles.

The 2,600 lb wagon rides on Tein Street Advance Z adjustable coilovers with Hardrace USA adjustable suspension links and a set of Fifteen52 Super Touring Podium 19×8.5-inch wheels. Behind the wheels are fifth gen Civic Type R (FK8) disc brakes with R1 Concepts GEOMET vented and drilled rotors with Mountune custom billet adapters. You can read more details about the project in Mountune’s article.

Source: Fifteen52 FB page, Mountune USA FB page, Motor Trend, and AEMpowerTV