1968 Corvette with a LS7 V8

While researching we discovered this 1968 Corvette sold at Mecum earlier this year. The sports car was built on a Street Shop chassis with Corvette C7 suspension, QA1 adjustable coilovers, and C7 Z06 brakes. It rides on a set of Asanti 20-inch wheels with 245/40ZR20 front tires and 345/30ZR20 rear tires. In the engine bay sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 producing 530 horsepower and 482 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor is a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with cooler sending power to a independent rear end with 3.23 gears and LSD. The Corvette has a C3R widebody coated in C7 Z06 Mosaic Black paint by Tim Ford. The listings report the car has 1,800 hours of labor.

Source: Mecum and Vanguard Motor Sale