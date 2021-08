This 1977 Ferrari 400 is for sale on Craigslist in San Rafael, California for $19,500. The listing states the car is powered by a 383 ci Chevy V8 making 425 horsepower. The drivetrain features a T56 six-speed manual transmission and Corvette C3 rear end. The photos show a large dent and paint damage behind the passengers-side rear wheel.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad is gone) via DailyTurismo