For Sale: 1980 Land Cruiser with a 4.3 L V6

Actor Tom Hanks is selling his 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 at Bonhams on August 13th at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California. The SUV is powered by a GM 4.3 L L35 V6 making 180 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels through a GM five-speed manual transmission and Toyota 4WD drivetain. The suspension features an Old Man Emu shocks and steering damper, Warn front hubs, and power steering. A set of Toyota Open Country 31×10.5 tires on chrome wheels cover front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Inside you find Porsche seats (comes with original seats), air conditioning, and Tom Hanks’ signature on the dash.

Source: Bonhams via Jalopnik