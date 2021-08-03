For Sale: 1980 Land Cruiser with a 4.3 L V6

Actor Tom Hanks is selling his 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 at Bonhams on August 13th at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California. The SUV is powered by a GM 4.3 L L35 V6 making 180 horsepower. Power is sent to all four wheels through a GM five-speed manual transmission and Toyota 4WD drivetain. The suspension features an Old Man Emu shocks and steering damper, Warn front hubs, and power steering. A set of Toyota Open Country 31×10.5 tires on chrome wheels cover front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Inside you find Porsche seats (comes with original seats), air conditioning, and Tom Hanks’ signature on the dash.