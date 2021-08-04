1967 Chevy C10 with a Supercharged LT5 V8

Roadster Shop transformed this 1967 Chevy C10 truck into a monster sleeper. They started the metamorphosis by installing their RideLine IRS chassis under the worn body. The chassis features Fox 6.0” RS SV coilovers, C6 Corvette spindle and hub assembly, parallel 4-bar rear suspension, and Corvette ZR1 carbon ceramic brakes. The truck is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LT5 V8 making 755 horsepower at 6400 rpm and 715 lb-ft of torque at 5000 rpm. The motor features forged steel crank, forged aluminum pistons, titanium intake valves, direct and port injection, and a 2.65 L Eaton TVS supercharger making 14 psi of boost. Behind the V8 sits a Bowler 10L80E ten-speed automatic transmission sending power to a Strange Engineering 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on Forgeline GA3C wheels (19×10.5, 20×12.5) with 295/35 tires in front and 345/30 tires in back.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album)