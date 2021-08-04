For Sale: 1964 Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hemi V8

This 1964 Dodge Power Wagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Mystic, Connecticut. ICON 4×4 started building the truck but it was moved to LaBrecque Autocraft in order to retain Dodge branding. The body sits on a shortened 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 4×4 chassis featuring a Kore Performance 3-inch lift with Fox shocks and four-wheel disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors. The truck is powered by a supercharged 5.7 L Hemi V8 tuned by Jannetty Racing on a Bouchillon Performance Engineering ECU. A five-speed automatic transmission sends power through a dual-range transfer case to LSD in front and rear with 4.10 gears. The truck rides on a set of Fuel 18-inch wheels with Nitto Trail Grappler 37×12.5-inch tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer