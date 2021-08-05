BMW E30 with a 856 whp Turbo Mazda FE3 Inline-Four

Michael Ludick owns a fast BMW E30 powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Mazda FE3 inline-four. The motor features a stock block with CP pistons, custom rods, and modified crank. It’s topped with a Vanderlinde Developments solid lifter head with Dirk Lourens turbo camshafts, custom intake, Deka 2200 cc injectors, and a Precision Gen 2 turbocharger. The combination is good for 639 kW (856 hp) and 798 Nm (588 lb-ft) to the wheels on methanol and FuelTech FT450 ECU. A G-Force GF-5R five-speed transmission with a QuarterMaster twin-plate clutch sends power through a custom driveshaft to a BMW M5 independent rear end with custom axles. A set of Racemaster 28×10.5-inch slicks transfers that power to the ground. Read more about the project’s development along with great photos in Speedhunters’ article.

Source: Speedhunters, SARaceEvents, and Speed & Sound