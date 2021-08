This 1974 Volkswagen Bus was sold on Bring a Trailer for $38,000. The Bus is powered by a Subaru 2.2 L EJ22 flat-four mated to a Benco four-speed manual transaxle with 4.57 gears. It rides on Koni adjustable shocks with a heavy-duty front stabilizer and steel 14-inch wheels. The interior features Cherry wood laminate, Baltic Birch headliner, sink, storage cabinets, folding bed, and Spirit fiberglass pop-up camper top.

Source: Bring a Trailer