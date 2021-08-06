1969 Dodge Super Bee with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

This 1969 Dodge Super Bee was built by Above & Beyond Customs in Sheridan, Indiana. The project called “Super Cat” is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Moser Dana 60 rear end with 4.11 gears. The car rides on a RMS AlterKtion front subframe and coilover suspension and Ridetech 4-link rear suspension. Behind the 20-inch wheels are Baer disc brakes with 14-inch rotors.

Source: Above & Beyond Customs FB album