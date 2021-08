Retropower is back with an update on their 1966 Mark 2 project inspired by Jaguar’s Project Utah. In the previous update Callum Seviour showed the 2JZ-GE inline-six and BMW E46 M3 manual transmission are installed. In this update he shows off the custom work needed to get the engine to run for the first time. Then Callum explains how the custom wheels, trim, bumpers, and interior were created.

Source: Project Utah FB page and Retropower Cars