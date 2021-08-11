For Sale: 1974 Datsun 260Z with a RB25DET Inline-Six

This 1974 Datsun 260Z is for sale on eBay in Rotherham, United Kingdom with a starting bid of £32,000 ($44,263). Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six from a Nissan Skyline R33. The motor features Audi R8 ignition coils, Canems ECU and wiring harness, new Kinugawa turbocharger, and custom exhaust manifold. A manual transmission with a new Blue Print clutch sends power through a Propshaft Technologies custom driveshaft to a Nissan Z32 differential. The car rides on a Koni adjustable coilovers with power steering conversion, four-wheel disc brakes, 18-inch wheels with new Pirelli P Zero tires (235/35/18, 315/30/18).

Source: eBay.co.uk via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page