Anytime we get to hear Stian Hafsengen‘s Ford Fiesta, we’ll take it. Under the race car’s hood is a turbocharged 2.5 L Volvo inline-five paired with a 4WD drivetrain. The motor is capable of 1026 horsepower and 1146 Nm (845 lb-ft) of torque on 2.5 bar (36.2 psi) of boost. Stian recently changed the Fiesta’s livery before testing at the track for the upcoming hill climb in Onsbrück, Germany.

Source: Stian Hafsengen Motorsport FB page and Buldre Racingteam FB page