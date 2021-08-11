1979 Pontiac Trans Am with a Compound Turbo 5.3 L LSx V8

This 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am was built by owner Timothy Ball from Peyton, Colorado. The car was powered by a 400 ci V8 installed by a previous owner. Timothy estimated it would cost more money rebuilding the 400 ci V8 to reach his power goal than going with a LSx V8. The Trans Am is now powered by a compound turbocharged 5.3 L LSx (Gen 4) V8 making around 600 horsepower. The motor features a GT45 turbocharger, hybrid T3/T4 turbocharger, air-to-air intercooler, decapped E85 injectors, and Holley Terminator X ECU. Timothy is building another 6.0 L LSx V8 with upgraded internals to replace the 5.3 L V8.

Source: Holley