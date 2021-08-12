For Sale: 1973 Pantera with a 392 ci V8

This 1973 De Tomaso Pantera is for sale on Bring a Trailer in San Diego, California. The car is powered by a Ford Racing 392 ci V8 crate motor featuring aluminum heads, oil cooler, and Holley carburetor. Seller claims the engine was serviced in 2018 with the replacement of lifters, rocker arms, pushrods, pick-up module for distributor, oil pressure switch, and radiator. The V8 mates to a ZF five-speed manual tranaxle with a gated shifter. A set of Campagnolo-style 17-inch wheels with Toyo Proxes R888 tires (225/45, 315/35) cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. The interior features racing seats with Crow five-point harnesses and Momo quick-release steering wheel, roll bar, and Wilwood pedals. An issue with the car is the AC does not work and the seller states it needs a new compressor.

Source: Bring a Trailer