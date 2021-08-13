1969 Firebird with a LS3 V8

This 1969 Pontiac Firebird was sent to Level 7 Motorsports in Marion, Illinois for a powertrain and suspension upgrade. There the company swapped the 400 ci V8 for a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor producing 495 horsepower and 473 lb-ft of torque. They also installed a 4L70E four-speed automatic transmission and narrowed Ford 9-inch with a Eaton TrueTrac LSD and 3.70 gears. Level 7 Motorsports improved the Firebird’s handling with a set of adjustable shocks, progressive rate coil springs, lowering leaf springs, sway bars, and taller ball joints. They also installed Wilwood six-piston calipers with 12.88-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 12.19-inch rotors in back to help with the increased power.

Source: Level 7 Motorsports