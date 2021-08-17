1976 BMW 2002 with a Turbo Honda Inline-Four

This 1976 BMW 2002 sold on Bring a Trailer for $21,500. In 2010 CATuned in Sacramento, California installed a 2.0 L Honda F20C inline-four and six-speed manual transmission. Out back sits a BMW medium case differential sitting in CATuned’s Monster Rear End Solution kit featuring a modified subframe and chromoly axles. The car visited Group 2 Motorsport in 2015 for a Garrett GTX2867 turbocharger, customer header, and an AEM Series 2 ECU. The engine produces 275 horsepower and 182 lb-ft of torque. The car rides on front coilovers, rear adjustable Bilstien shocks, and Ireland Engineering swap bars. A set of Rota 15-inch wheels with Michelin Premier AS 195/55 tires cover disc brakes with Wilwood calipers front and back.

Source: Bring a Trailer