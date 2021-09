Felix Lindvall and his Nissan S15 compete in the Drift Masters European Championship (DMEC). The car is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes M104 inline-six making 661 horsepower to the wheels. The motor was built and tuned by Luntec in Åhus, Sweden. The drivetrain consists of a Samsonas transmission and Sikky/Winter’s quick-change rear end. The kevlar body was made by LW Performance in Lithuania.

Source: Felix Drifting FB page