Nissan S15 with a Turbo BMW Inline-Six

Philip Edberg competes in the Swedish Drift Championship with a unique Nissan S15. The car is powered by a turbocharged BMW M54B30 inline-six making 600 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost. The motor features forged pistons, forged connecting rods, Jspec intake, M12 headstuds, and ECUmaster EMU ECU. Behind the motor sits a BMW DCT GS7D36SG seven-speed transmission controlled by paddle shifters through a HTG transmission controller. Power is sent through a BMW 335D driveshaft to a Nissan 350Z rear end with a GTR R33 axles.

Source: @edbergdrifting via Piotr