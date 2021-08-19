For Sale: 1952 Dodge B3 with a Cummins 4BT

This 1952 Dodge B3 1-ton truck is for sale at Legacy Classic Trucks for $180,000. The truck was built by Legacy Classic Trucks in 2014 and has 3,000 miles since completed. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.9 L Cummins 4BT diesel inline-four. The drivetrain features a NV4500 five-speed manual transmission, Atlas 3.0:1 transfer case, and factory axles rebuilt with 4.89 gears. The truck rides on a Toyo Open Country 37-inch tires with front disc brake conversion. The cabin features custom Relicate leather interior, Alcantara headliner, Maul Bomber custom gauges, and Vintage AC System.

Source: Legacy Classic Trucks via Legacy Classic Trucks FB page