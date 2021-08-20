1980 Fiat X1/9 with a Honda K20

This 1980 Fiat X1/9 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Andover, Minnesota. The car is powered by a 2.0 L K20 inline-four from an Acura RSX mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The motor features K20A2 head, K20Z1 camshafts, and custom exhaust. The car rides on a set of aftermarket coilovers and Cromodora 13-inch wheels covering disc brake front and back. The interior features Acura RSX gauge cluster, reupholstered Mazda Miata seats, and leather trim. The seller states rust was repaired on the floors, trunk, and windshield. The exterior features custom bumpers, front valance, grill, turn signals, and LED headlights and taillights.

