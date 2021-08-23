For Sale: Pontiac Fiero with a Supercharged V8

This 1984 Pontiac Fiero SE is for sale on Bring a Trailer in New Rochelle, New York. The car is powered by a 350 ci Chevy V8 sitting in a reinforced cradle. The motor features SCAT forged rotating assembly, Sportsman Racing pistons, GM Fast Burn aluminum heads with 2.00/1.56-inch valves, TPIS camshaft, BBK Performance throttle body, and a Procharger supercharger. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Getrag 282 five-speed manual transmission with a SPEC Stage 3 clutch, LSD, and Driveshaft Shop axles. The exterior features a 1984 Indy 500 Pace Car tribute livery with V8 Archie body panels, fiberglass scoop, and 14-inch wheels with BFGoodrich Comp T/A 215/60 tires. The sale includes a matching go-kart.

Source: Bring a Trailer