Turbo Lamik is a company in Poland that makes a transmission control unit for the ZF 8HP70 eight-speed automatic transmission. Their TCU recently found its way into a Nissan Patrol powered by a BMW M57 diesel inline-six making 400 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. Listen as the company explains the TCU features while test driving the Patrol. Make sure to press the “CC” (closed captioning) button for English subtitles.

Source: Turbo Lamik