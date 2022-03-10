1978 Chevy Van with a Corvette Powertrain

Leif Tufvesson and his team at Caresto in Sweden created a unique van. The company started with a 1978 Chevy G10 and incorporated the powertrain and suspesnion from a Corvette C7. The van is now powered by a 6.2 L LT1 V8 making 455 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor sits the Corvette torque tube and a Tremec TR-6070 seven-speed manual transaxle. The van also features the Corvette’s fully independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes. Caresto also installed the Corvette’s electronics, steering wheel, and head-up display. You can read more about how the project was started at TheDrive.

Source: Caresto FB page and Biltokig via Piotr