1990 Land Cruiser with a Supercharged LSA V8

This 1990 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ62 was built by Tor Slinning and his team at Torfab in Everett, Washington. The company installed a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 crate engine making 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque. Behind the motor sits a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission paired with a dual-range transfer case and axles from a Land Cruiser FZJ80 with locking differentials. The SUV also features a frame, suspension, and brakes taken from a Land Cruiser FZJ80 as well. Torfab upgraded the suspension with a 3-inch lift using ARB Old Man Emu coils and ICON Stage 3 remote reservoir shocks front and rear. The SUV rides on a set of ICON 17-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A 34×10.5-inch tires. The project sold on Bring a Trailer for $127,500.

Source: Bring a Trailer