Adam Beard’s Twin Engine Corsa is a very unique AWD car. It’s powered by a two turbocharged 2.0 L C20LET inline-four engines with six-speed manual transmissions. The combined motors are capable of 1,200 horsepower and 1,300 Nm (958 lb-ft) of torque. Scott Mansell invited Adam and his Corsa to race a Ferrari 488 Pista with a twin-turbo V8 making 710 horsepower and 770 Nm (567 lb-ft) of torque. Watch Adam and Scott have some fun racing on a runway.

Source: The Twin Engine Corsa and Driven Media