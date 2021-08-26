AWD Peugeot 206 with a Turbo V6 Update

Emile Mulder owns a very unique Peugeot 206. The car came from the factory with an inline-four and FWD drivetrain. However Emile swapped the factory powertrain with a turbocharged 2.9 L ES9 V6, 02M six-speed manual transmission, and Mk4 R32 4Motion drivetrain. Since we first shared this project, Emile completed all the necessary work to drive the car. On a recent dyno visit the engine made 487 horsepower and 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) of torque. However that number should rise once thanks to a water/methanol injection system. You can view more photos and past progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Peugeot 206 V6T 4-Motion FB page