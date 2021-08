Guy King’s Corolla KE20 called “KING20” is powered by a TBRE Performance built turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six installed by FAB LAB. The motor is tuned by Forced Performance & Tuning and makes 1,397 horsepower to the hubs on 33 psi of boost and E85 fuel. Guy’s first time to the track resulted in a 7.95 sec quarter-mil at 178.45 mph.

Source: Forced Performance & Tuning FB page